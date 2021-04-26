Mavericks come back from a 6-run deficit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU Softball continue their 4-game series against Colorado Christian on Sunday.

The Mavs didn’t start off too hot, they got into some trouble on the mound recycling three pitchers. Paige Adair started it up but gave up three runs on six hits including a 2-run home run. After two innings, Shae Mouser took her place with runners in scoring position. The Cougars came up 6-0 with two singles. Mauser allowed three runs on four hits. Mauser was replaced by Ellie Smith and it’s Smith who gets the Mavs going on offense.

In the fourth, Smith jumps on the first pitch, and sends it over left field for a 2-run homer and the Mavs finally get on the board. Ashley Bradford gets a little piece of the pie, with a hit over the second baseman and the Mavs are down 6-3. The Mavs get through the whole lineup and are down by one. Brooke Doumer gets MVP in game number one. With a runner on first, sends it to left-center for a 2-run homer and the Mavs take the lead, 7-6.

They battled and kept their lead for an 8-6 win. They went on to win their second game, 6-1. They will hit the road to face Chadron State next weekend.

