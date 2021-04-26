Advertisement

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita

(David Jones)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews from the Lower Valley Fire Protection District along with the Grand Junction Fire Department are still fighting a fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fruita that started early Monday morning.

Our crew on scene tells us that crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of flames coming from the building, and have spent the morning trying to extinguish the fire. Our crew tells us the roof to the building has collapsed, and that firefighters have just recently made their way into the interior of the structure.

The church is located near the intersection of Maple Street and East Ottley Ave., and both roads in the area are closed.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. We will continue to update this article when more information is received.

