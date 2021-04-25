Advertisement

Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak

Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Mesa County Valley School District 51.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - All students at Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita will temporarily return to online learning after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Shelledy parents were informed in a letter this weekend that multiple individuals have tested positive for the virus, although they did not confirm the exact number. Teachers will prepare for that transition on Monday and students will return to virtual class on Tuesday.

The school says they are waiting to find out from the county health department if they can return in-person next week.

