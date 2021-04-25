Advertisement

Mavericks keep first place standing in RMAC

Smith goes 5-7 including two home runs and five RBI’s
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mavs are ranked 17h in the nation and lead the RMAC going into the weekend against Colorado Christian. They also lead the country with a .393 batting average and showed in Saturday’s matches.

The Mavs won, 7-2 in their first game, thanks to Ellie Smith who had a day going 3-4. That included two home runs, a double and four RBI’s. Cougars starting pitcher, Jennifer Romero, lasted just an inning and a half giving up four runs on five hits. In the second inning, Lauren Wedman snagged a vital 3-RBI double and right after, Smith hit a 2-run home run. Smith currently leads the RMAC with 12 home runs. The Mavs held the Cougars until the last inning when they gave up a 2-run home run and avoided a shut-out.

Mavs went on to win their second game, 2-0. Ellie Smith having a day defensively as well, with two walks, two hits and two strikeouts. They will begin their doubleheader Sunday at 11 am.

