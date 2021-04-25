Advertisement

Loved ones remember DMX at homegoing celebration

People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday,...
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday, April. 24, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Family members, friends and clergy members dressed in white and red honored the legacy of hip-hop icon DMX at a homegoing celebration in New York.

Religious leaders and musicians prayed, sang and delivered moving tributes as members of DMX’s family sat in the first rows of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and actor grew up in Yonkers and delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

His electrifying music focused on themes of religion, violence and redemption, and inspired scores of fans and performers worldwide.

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two unrelated drug incidents in...
Grand Mesa Middle School parents share concerns over drug incidents, bullying
City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail

Latest News

Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
The suspect has an extensive criminal history and was on probation related to a 2018 case...
Man arrested after alleged attempted robbery of family of 18 in San Francisco
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says
Director Chloé Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."
‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a socially distanced Oscars
Biden pushing infrastructure, nearing 100th day