Advertisement

Local churches, organizations, and businesses got together this weekend for annual ShareFest.

(KWQC)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After 14 years in Mesa County, volunteers are helping hundreds of our elderly and disabled residents with simple tasks they cannot afford to hire to have done, or do themselves. The organization will help those in the community with small tasks such as staining decks and fences, yard work, and small paint jobs.

ShareFest Weekend is an event where people from different churches and faiths in the Grand Valley come together for one weekend and serve the community in the name of Jesus. It’s an idea that began with the hope of spreading the love of Christ in a tangible way, and has inspired volunteers from different denominations to come together and serve the community.

Will Brit, Pastor of Fellowship church, has been involved with the organization for a year now. He states “It’s important because I feel like everyone needs to feel valued, feel loved, feel fought for, and I think this last year everyone was fighting against each other and now we get to fight for each other.”

ShareFest ultimately wants to inspire others to know and serve their neighbors, resulting in a more profound and healthy community. Since the organization began in 2008, they have helped over 3,000 community members.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two unrelated drug incidents in...
Grand Mesa Middle School parents share concerns over drug incidents, bullying
City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail

Latest News

Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Harvey showing off some of the food that will be given away at the pet food drives over the...
Colorado Pet Pantry and Food Bank of the Rockies partners to help animals and humans