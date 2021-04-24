Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One driver was cited following a rollover accident early Saturday morning on C 1/2 road next to 32 Road.

A sedan was traveling westbound on C 1/2 road with excessive speed. The speed limit in that area is 20 miles per hour, and we are told the car went around a curve at faster than 50 MPH. The sedan then crashed through a guardrail and a chain link fence.

The accident happened just after midnight. There were three people in the car, although nobody was seriously injured. The driver was cited by Colorado State Patrol, who responded to the scene.

