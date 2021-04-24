Advertisement

Speed a factor in rollover accident on C 1/2 Road

Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight
Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene just after midnight(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One driver was cited following a rollover accident early Saturday morning on C 1/2 road next to 32 Road.

A sedan was traveling westbound on C 1/2 road with excessive speed. The speed limit in that area is 20 miles per hour, and we are told the car went around a curve at faster than 50 MPH. The sedan then crashed through a guardrail and a chain link fence.

The accident happened just after midnight. There were three people in the car, although nobody was seriously injured. The driver was cited by Colorado State Patrol, who responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two unrelated drug incidents in...
Grand Mesa Middle School parents share concerns over drug incidents, bullying
City revises temporary closures on Colorado Riverfront Trail

Latest News

Local churches, organizations, and businesses got together this weekend for annual ShareFest.
Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Harvey showing off some of the food that will be given away at the pet food drives over the...
Colorado Pet Pantry and Food Bank of the Rockies partners to help animals and humans