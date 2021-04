GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on Highway 141.

Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene just before 3 p.m., where officers found the motorcyclist unresponsive. It was a single vehicle accident.

The crash happened near mile marker 133, which is roughly 15 miles south of Whitewater.

