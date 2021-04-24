Colorado Pet Pantry and Food Bank of the Rockies partners to help animals and humans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Pet Pantry along with Food Bank of the Rockies partnered up today to provide food for humans and pets alike. By collaborating together the Pet Pantry supplements human food banks with pet food. The human food banks will then have more confidence that their food and donor dollars are affecting people in times of hardship.

The Colorado Pet Pantry is allowing families to increase their ability to care for pets with the goal of keeping them out of shelters and with their households.

The food drives would previously only occur on a quarterly basis but since the pandemic the organizers felt they needed to fill in the gap and make the events a monthly occurrence. Jackie Feaster, Director of Clifton Christian Food Bank, states that this event makes it very easy to get food for people, to stand in the gap. “Food insecurity is a huge issue in most areas but our area also so were just grateful that we can do this.”

The pet pantry would not be able to keep the event going each month if it wasn’t for the volunteers from the Clifton Christian Church. The Pet Pantry and Food Bank of the Rockies were able to feed 33,000 families last year.

