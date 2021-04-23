Advertisement

National Donate Life Month

By (Goldene Brown)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:45 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - April is National Donate Life Month, and April 26 marks the beginning of the National Pediatric Week. But this time of the year holds an extra special place in the hearts of one Montrose family.

When Stockton Altman was born, he spent three weeks in NICU because of kidney and bladder issues. After being discharged, his kidney function began to decline and he was put on dialysis. When he was big enough to get a kidney transplant, fortunately, his mom was able to donate one of her kidneys to Stockton.

Officials say there is a need for donors. Across the United States, about 1,000 pediatric patients are able to receive a transplant each year.

Children’s Hospital Colorado says their “Living Donor Program” is the only kidney transplant program for children in Colorado, and they do around 20 to 30 kidney transplants each year.

For more information about the program, you can visit, https://www.childrenscolorado.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw4ImEBhDFARIsAGOTMj--gnBwX13mF_FAhK-SkipAoRwBOnE-n1LdDh64DNKFVT0yMgbn1IkaAkj6EALw_wcB

