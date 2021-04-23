Grand Junction launches rebranding initiative

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Marketing organization, Visit Grand Junction, is on a mission to get more visitors to the Grand Valley. They want to rebrand the area as a top tourist destination.

The organization is launching a branding campaign for the Grand Valley and is looking to combine data that it’s collected with community feedback. The brand will be integrated into marketing the area to tourists. Visit Grand Junction has also brought in Destination Think, an agency that works with tourism destinations on projects such as this.

Establishing a brand for the community, Fogarty says, is much more than creating a new logo or slogan or creative advertisement for an area. It’s about determining what sets the Grand Valley apart from other areas. And saying the valley “offers something for everybody” is not enough.

After the public process concludes, Visit Grand Junction staff will work closely with Destination Think to settle on a brand and begin a process to roll it out in marketing materials.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.