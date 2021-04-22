Advertisement

Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship open to all Mesa County Residents

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Power Board of Directors is extending the Western Colorado Community College Lineworker Scholarship requirements to allow all Mesa County residents to apply.

“The electric lineworker trade is vital, and a skilled workforce is necessary to continue to build and maintain a reliable, safe and modern grid. Graduates can get a job anywhere in the country because their skills are so in demand and so necessary in powering communities long into the future. Benefits will be seen locally and far beyond the Western Slope,” said Grand Valley Power’s communications manager, Christmas Wharton.

The Scholarship is a $2,000 one-time award. Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student at Western Colorado Community College for the upcoming school year. Scholarship recipients are graded on criteria like financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements and a personal essay. If an applicant lives in a household Grand Valley Power serves, they have priority over those who don’t. Applications are open through June first and can be submitted by mail, in-person at Grand Valley Power’s main office or online at gvp.org/scholarship-program.

If you have questions about the scholarship program, visit gvp.org/scholarship-program, email scholarships@gvp.org or call Grand Valley Power at 970-242-0040.

This extension comes during Lineworker Appreciation Month.

“With just 15 team members, Grand Valley Power’s linemen maintain over 1,600 miles of distribution line. When the lights go out our crews are there to restore power, no matter the conditions outdoors. They don’t stop until everyone has power back on,” said Wharton.

Throughout April, Grand Valley Power is inviting the community to write virtual thank you notes to crews. If you would like to submit a thank you card, visit gvp.org/lineworker-appreciation-day.

