Mesa County Solid Waste holding Earth Day clean-up contest

Winners will receive earth-friendly prize packs
The contest challenges residents to pick up litter at public spaces and recycle household items.
The contest challenges residents to pick up litter at public spaces and recycle household items.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Solid Waste is holding an Earth Day clean-up contest. Residents can submit photos of themselves to Mesa County’s Facebook page. Of the submitted pictures, two winners will be randomly selected tomorrow and will receive earth-friendly prize packs.

Organizers will announce the winners live on the KAFM radio station, as well as on Facebook. According to Teresa Nees, Hazardous Materials Manager for Mesa County Solid Waste Management, it is important for residents to dispose of various waste materials properly. She said that recycling can extend the life of the county’s landfill.

Nees also challenged area residents to recycle more. She said Mesa County’s rates of recycling are half that of Colorado as a whole. She said that looking online to determine if household items can be recycled if you are unsure is a good place to find more information.

