LeBron James deletes controversial tweet about Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.
LeBron James is backtracking on a tweet he posted Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – LeBron James said he deleted a tweet he posted about a fatal police shooting in Ohio because it was generating more hate.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd. The same day, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Bodycam video appears to show Ma’Khia trying to attack two other people with a knife at the time of the shooting.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

On Wednesday, the basketball player tweeted an hourglass emoji and a picture of a Columbus police officer who was on the scene of Ma’Khia’s shooting, along with the message: “You’re next. #accountability.”

James deleted his tweet and sent out a new tweet saying anger doesn’t do any good. Instead, he wrote it’s important to gather all the facts.

James went on to say he’s frustrated by “seeing Black people killed by police,” and that the system has to change.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

