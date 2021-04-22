Earth Day with Citizens for Clean Air

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Every year on Earth Day, leaders, activists, and innovators work to educate communities on how to keep the planet healthy.

Kristin Winn is a member of the local group, Citizens for Clean air. She joined Midday Live to discuss ways we can keep the air we breath clean.

To explore what Citizens for Clean Air is doing in the community, visit https://www.citizensforcleanair.org/.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.