Earth Day with Citizens for Clean Air

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Every year on Earth Day, leaders, activists, and innovators work to educate communities on how to keep the planet healthy.

Kristin Winn is a member of the local group, Citizens for Clean air. She joined Midday Live to discuss ways we can keep the air we breath clean.

To explore what Citizens for Clean Air is doing in the community, visit https://www.citizensforcleanair.org/.

