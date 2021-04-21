Advertisement

Smoke visible near the Grand Mesa is due to prescribed burns

(BLM Colorado Fire)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The visible smoke on Wednesday when looking towards the Grand Mesa was no out-of-control fire, but was due to a prescribed burn being conducted to help the Palisade Watershed.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, Mesa County, the City of Grand Junction, and the Town of Palisade are working in partnership to conduct these prescribed burns in a fuels reduction cycle to help reduce the mountain shrubs and heavy fuel loads in the areas.

According to the BLM, this reduction in fuels will allow grasses to establish for ecological health and to create a fire adaptive landscape.

You can learn more about the prescribed burns by reading a previous article of ours.

