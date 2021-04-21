Rocky Mountain Health Plans donating $30 million to various causes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a division of UnitedHealth Group, is donating $30 million to various causes across the Western Slope and Colorado. $25 million will go towards STEM programs for young women and minorities.

The company is also donating five million dollars to the Healthy Youth/Strong Colorado Fund in partnership with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The focus of the fund centers on mental health resource access among other initiatives.

Rocky Mountain Health Plans made the announcement during an event on Tuesday in Grand Junction. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser attended the event, as well as other affiliated with various causes supported by the donations. Groups benefiting from the gift include three Colorado Youth Corps Associations and Boys and Girls Clubs among others.

