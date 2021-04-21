Advertisement

Mascot and colors decided for new North Fork High School in Hotchkiss

The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February
The decision to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools was finalized in February(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After years of discussion, the Delta County School District decided in February to combine Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools. The new school will be named North Fork High School. Following a recent vote, the district has announced that North Fork’s mascot will be the Miners, and the school will use Paonia’s current color scheme of red and black.

The new school will operate out of the current Hotchkiss High School building. Paonia K-8 students will move into the current Paonia High School. Nicole Milner, the parent of an incoming North Fork freshman, says many people in Paonia are frustrated by the consolidation.

”Now we have all have to travel, and Paonia has kind of lost everything as far as their schools,” Milner says. “Hotchkiss High School gets to stay where they’re at, [but] it’s displacing pretty much every Paonia student.”

The school district says combining both high schools will allow for a wider array of classes and other resources. They are anticipating just over 300 students at North Fork High School in the fall. The district insists that combining Hotchkiss and Paonia will be in students’ best interests.

“Any time you close a school in a community it’s hard,” says Caryn Gibson, Superintendent for Delta County School District. “But long term, what we want to be able to offer our students was the main driving force. They will be able to take a music class, they will be able to have Spanish, to have AP classes, just to be able to give them the same opportunities that they have in a larger school in our district, such as Delta High School.”

Part of the school district’s plan is to renovate the current Paonia High School, which will now house K-8 students. The budget for this entire consolidation project is $650,000.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Grand Junction monitoring water supply and continued drought
The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
City of Delta “anticipates” Delta PD will be labeled as COVID-19 outbreak site
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
Grand Junction man convicted by DOJ
Grand Junction man convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death

Latest News

Smoke visible near the Grand Mesa is due to prescribed burns
JUCO 2021: Tickets now on sale
Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
A raffle at the event will raise money to pay medical bills for retired K9s
Delta hosting K9 Challenge this Saturday