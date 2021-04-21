Advertisement

House to vote on DC statehood bill

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Majority leader Steny Hoyer said the more than 700,000 people who live in the nation’s capital deserve to be heard.

The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and House Democrats are expected to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second time in as many years.

After last year’s House vote, the statehood bill stalled in the Senate, which was then led by Republicans.

This time around, the Senate is split 50-50.

The GOP is against granting statehood to D.C., partly because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate and one to the House.

The District historically votes Democratic.

The Biden administration backs the measure.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Grand Junction monitoring water supply and continued drought
The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School

Latest News

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) previews joint session speech
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy who killed man while serving warrant is on leave
Full House is scheduled to vote Thursday on D.C. statehood.
DC statehood bill: Hoyer says this is about equality