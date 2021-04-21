Advertisement

HomewardBound, CMU, Marillac Health host vaccine clinic for homeless community

The clinic was held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A nurse working at the vaccine clinic.
A nurse working at the vaccine clinic.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - HomewardBound, Colorado Mesa University, and Marillac Health hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the homeless community on Tuesday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided 150 Moderna vaccine doses for the initiative.

According to Karla Carter, who received the vaccine through the clinic, she did not always intend to get vaccinated. “I was afraid at first to get it, but I’ve finally done some research, and from what I’ve found out it’s a pretty safe vaccine.”

Ona Ridgway, Clinical Lead for the Pathways Family Wellness Center, explained that organizers had wanted to use the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine for the clinic. However, with that vaccine currently shelved, she said that organizers decided to use the resources available to them.

Those who planned the clinic chose the shelter as its location because resource-limited communities often lack the transportation capabilities needed to reach vaccine sites. The purpose of the clinic, according to Ridgway, was to increase access to vaccine among the homeless population and diminish disparities in health care access.

