Delta hosting K9 Challenge this Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fifth annual Colorado Police K9 Challenge is coming to Delta this weekend.

The event will feature 15 dogs from nearby states and will have representatives from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Gunnison Police Department, and Garfield County Sheriff’s, along with teams from Wyoming and Salt Lake City.

The event will feature different education courses and a hardest biting dog and hardest hitting dog competition. A raffle will raise money to pay medical bills for retired k9s.

“The money from that raffle goes to the retired medical dog fund for these police K9s when they retire,” says Sgt. Keith Sanders, Delta County Sheriff’s Office K9 Handler. “It becomes the responsibility of the handler at that point, and we all know that vet bills can get expensive. We’re taking on that responsibility when these dogs have reached the end of their career.

It’s the fifth K9 Challenge event. The challenge has previously been held in Fruita, Montrose and Rifle. The High Desert Police K9 Association puts an emphasis on bringing the challenge to different communities so they can keep spreading awareness.

While the event’s purpose is to raise money for those vet bills, they say it’s just as much about bonding with different communities. Organizers of the event also add that the public should not bring their dogs to the K9 Challenge.

