VA Western Colorado Health Care System administers 10,000th vaccine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Western Colorado Health Care System recently administered its 10,000th vaccine to eligible veterans residing in highly rural areas.

“Our collective goal has been to administer the vaccine to as many eligible Veterans (and now others) that wish to receive it and to do so a rapidly as possible,” said Executive Director Richard W. Salgueiro. “I am incredibly proud of our vaccination team with the deployment of these vaccines in such an incredibly time sensitive manner. We are now recognized as leaders in the region on administration of vaccinations and it is due to the steadfast dedication of the Western Colorado Health Care System team.”

The Western Colorado Health Care System is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, spouses, and caregivers who want to be vaccinated. To sign up, go to https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

If you have an questions or would like more information, call the VA’s COVID-19 hotline at 405-456-7119, or you can visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

