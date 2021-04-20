Advertisement

US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States hasn’t had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the department isn’t a formal global advisory. Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80% of countries will be classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.”

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” it said.

The department said the new classifications don’t necessarily reflect changes in the countries’ health situations, but rather an adjustment in the criteria on which it bases the alerts.

The State Department’s assessments for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD
Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
The Ector Theatre in Downtown Odessa.
Grand Junction dad completes ultramarathon to raise money for local theater
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last years frost

Latest News

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Around 100 students were vaccinated at the first on-campus clinic
Colorado Mesa University holds first on-campus vaccine clinic
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena
In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93