Prescribed burns scheduled for tomorrow

Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on...
Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on the Uncompahgre Plateau on April 9.(BLM Colorado Fire)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Firefighters are set to conduct a prescribed burn in Mesa County so smoke may be visible in the Grand Valley this week. If conditions allow, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management unit, in coordination with the Town of Palisade and City of Grand Junction, will conduct a prescribed fire in the area of Palisade Rim. The primary objective of this burn will be to reduce the fuel loading up in the Palisade watershed area.

The BLM plans to burn up to 500 acres, which the BLM last treated with prescribed fire in 2015. This effort will reduce hazardous fuels and reduce the threat of wildfire to local communities while improving ecological health of the landscape.

“By breaking up the continuity of fuels up there allows us to be more successful if the fire does occur in that area, it can give us an advantage,” stated West Zone Fire Management Officer Jeremy Spetter.

The UCR Fire Management staff will closely monitor conditions for an opportunity to conduct the operation this week. Project location will produce smoke visible throughout Mesa County, and we do not foresee any smoke issues, but a contingency plan is in place in the event of any visibility issues.

