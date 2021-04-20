Grand Junction monitoring water supply and continued drought

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is continuing to monitor its water supply and the continued drought in the area. Officials ask residents to use water wisely and be aware of the current conditions.

Randi Kim, Utilities Director for the City of Grand Junction, explained that she and her department do not think it’s necessary to implement water use restrictions at this time. In 2018, the city did decide to implement such restrictions after less-than-average summer rainfalls.

According to Kim, the city has a year’s water supply on hand. However, the snow pack from the Grand Mesa that supplies much of Grand Junction its water is twenty percent smaller than average.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.