Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council met Monday evening to discuss the city’s plans with Glacier Ice Arena.

A group of about 40 people gathered outside City Hall as the council was meeting during a closed session. There were representatives from at least six different organizations, including the Grand Junction Figure Skating Club, the Grand Junction Coyotes hockey team, and the Glenwood Grizzlies.

With Glacier currently closed, teams and clubs have either shut down, or have started traveling to Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Aspen, and all over Colorado to skate.

“We’re representing a bunch of different groups here –– hockey, figure skating, adult leagues, people who come for public skate, birthday parties, church groups,” explains Walter Fox, Youth Hockey Director for the Grand Junction Coyotes. “We just want to bring that back and start playing our sport again. If you’re a parent or family, you can’t drive to Gunnison three days a week.

The group gathered to show support for the city of Grand Junction potentially purchasing the rink. Glacier Ice Arena is on the market for $2 million, but in February an anonymous donor offered $1 million to anyone who buys the arena if they keep it as an ice rink.

The CMU hockey team has also used Glacier Ice Arena for years. Their coach says that team will likely have to permanently disband if the arena closes for good.

Grand Junction City Council will host a general meeting on Wednesday, allowing the public to voice their opinions. People who gathered on Monday say they will organize an even larger gathering at that public meeting, to show city council members just how important the rink is to them.

