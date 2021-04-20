Advertisement

Dozens of people gather at City Hall in support of Glacier Ice Arena

An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall
An even larger gathering is planned for Wednesday outside City Hall(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council met Monday evening to discuss the city’s plans with Glacier Ice Arena.

A group of about 40 people gathered outside City Hall as the council was meeting during a closed session. There were representatives from at least six different organizations, including the Grand Junction Figure Skating Club, the Grand Junction Coyotes hockey team, and the Glenwood Grizzlies.

With Glacier currently closed, teams and clubs have either shut down, or have started traveling to Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Aspen, and all over Colorado to skate.

“We’re representing a bunch of different groups here –– hockey, figure skating, adult leagues, people who come for public skate, birthday parties, church groups,” explains Walter Fox, Youth Hockey Director for the Grand Junction Coyotes. “We just want to bring that back and start playing our sport again. If you’re a parent or family, you can’t drive to Gunnison three days a week.

The group gathered to show support for the city of Grand Junction potentially purchasing the rink. Glacier Ice Arena is on the market for $2 million, but in February an anonymous donor offered $1 million to anyone who buys the arena if they keep it as an ice rink.

The CMU hockey team has also used Glacier Ice Arena for years. Their coach says that team will likely have to permanently disband if the arena closes for good.

Grand Junction City Council will host a general meeting on Wednesday, allowing the public to voice their opinions. People who gathered on Monday say they will organize an even larger gathering at that public meeting, to show city council members just how important the rink is to them.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD
Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
The Ector Theatre in Downtown Odessa.
Grand Junction dad completes ultramarathon to raise money for local theater
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last years frost

Latest News

Around 100 students were vaccinated at the first on-campus clinic
Colorado Mesa University holds first on-campus vaccine clinic
Picture from BLM Fire Colorado Facebook page showing a prescribed burns that was conducted on...
Prescribed burns scheduled for tomorrow
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School
Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Grand Junction monitoring water supply and continued drought