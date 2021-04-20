2021 Night of Champions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday evening the Fellowship of Christian Athletes held their 6th Annual, Night of Champions banquet over at the Victory Life Church, where they had two amazing special guests.

CMU’s head football coach Tremaine Jackon was there, along with Super Bowl XLVI champion and NFL Cornerback Prince Amukamara.

They held an auction where CMU season tickets, signed jersey’s and even a puppy were auctioned off to raise money on what made for a great night.

Both special guests talked about how this organization means so much to them for many reasons including being part of a group that focus’ on growing relationships with the church and combining that with sports.

