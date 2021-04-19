Advertisement

Mavericks get their mojo back over UCCS in doubleheader

By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU Softball broke their 10-game win streak in Saturday’s game against UCCS, but their loss had no effect on their first-place standing in the RMAC. On Sunday, they won both games in five innings.

The Mavs hit five home runs in total, three of them from Brooke Doumer which tied for most home runs in a game in CMU history. Aislyn Shap hit a solo homer and Ellie Smith hit a 3-run homer in the fifth for a 14-4 win.

In their second game, the Mavs took a 4-0 lead. Lauren Wedman lead with three RBI’s on two hits while on the mound, Shae Mouser allowed four hits, three walks, and three strikeouts

The Mavs will stay home next weekend to take on Colorado Christian.

