Advertisement

Apple signals return of right-wing ‘free speech’ app Parler

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin.(Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple said it has reached an agreement with the right-wing social app Parler that could lead to its reinstatement in the company’s app store. Apple kicked out Parler in January over ties to the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in “substantial conversations” with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network. Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence (including violence against specific people) and conspiracy theories.

Apple declined to comment beyond the letter, which didn’t provide details on how Parler plans to moderate such content. In the letter, Apple said Parler’s proposed changes would lead to approval of the app.

Parler did not immediately respond to a message for comment. As of midday Monday, Parler was not yet available in the app store and Apple did not give a timeline for when it will be reinstated. According to Apple’s letter, Parler proposed changes to its app and how it moderates content. Apple said the updated app incorporating those changes should be available as soon as Parler releases it.

Google also banned Parler from its Google Play store in January, but Parler remains available for Android phones through third-party app stores. Apple’s closed app system means apps are only available through Apple’s own app store. On Monday, Google reiterated its January statement that “Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies.”

So far, this has not happened.

Parler remains banned from Amazon’s Web Services. Amazon said in January that Parler was unable to moderate a rise in violent content before, during and after the insurrection. Parler asked a federal judge in Seattle to force Amazon to reinstate it on the web. That effort failed, and the companies are still fighting in court.

Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer has confirmed she helped bankroll Parler and has emerged in recent months as the network’s shadow executive after its founder John Matze was ousted as CEO in February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning
One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning
The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD
Treyton Hawke, 33
Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man
The Ector Theatre in Downtown Odessa.
Grand Junction dad completes ultramarathon to raise money for local theater
This is one of the thousands of peaches that will be harvested at Bryant Orchards over the next...
Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last years frost

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of...
COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Biden administration touts vaccines as all adults become eligible
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Scrutiny of Tesla crash a sign that regulation may be coming
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a U.S. Capitol Police officer holds a program during a...
Medical examiner: Capitol officer Sicknick died of natural causes after riot