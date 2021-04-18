Advertisement

Two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School involving substance believed to be LSD

The school district is working with law enforcement to address this issue
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a letter from School District 51 sent to parents, two incidents at Grand Mesa Middle School possibly involved the use of LSD.

Both incidents reportedly happened in recent weeks and appear to be unrelated. In both cases, students at the school were somehow exposed to the substance.

In the letter, Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko wrote, “This is obviously concerning, and we want to make parents aware so that you can look for signs of use.”

The district says staff responded right away in both cases and are working with law enforcement.

