Peach crops expected to make full comeback after last years frost

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Freezing temperatures caused a devastating loss to peach crops last year, and while farmers aren’t completely out of the woods, orchards are projected to see a turn around.

A lot goes into peach growing. Overhead, pesticide, compost, inputs, and time are all factors playing into a successful harvest. So, for many orchards, cold temperatures can cause a breakeven year or worse.

It’s the nature of the business and of course farmers have precautions they take to prevent freeze but a lot of times it’s out of their hands. For Britany Dunn, owner of Palisade Peach Ranch, she says depending on weather conditions, it can be like “working all year and not getting paid.” Last year she yielded 50% of her crops but states that this year she expects to see a full harvest.

