One person killed in homicide early Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was killed in a Saturday morning shooting on 33 Road.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says it was a homicide, and that one suspect has been arrested. 29-year-old Cody Hodge is facing three charges, including 2nd degree murder.

It happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning in the 700 block of 33 Road. That area is near the desert, and just east of the I-70 entrance in Clifton. The victim, an adult male, was confirmed dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Mesa County Sheriff’s says this is an active investigation.

