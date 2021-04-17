Silent auction to benefit Marillac Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Marillac Health is back again with the silent auction that is called Edesia, and is partnered with Wine Country Inn. Local restaurants and vendors donate items to the silent auction with proceeds benefiting Marillac Health, Mesa County’s Community Health Center. A variety of items have been donated including overnight stays locally in town, as well as in Beavercreek and Breckenridge, wine baskets, dinners, clothing, jewelry and more.

This auction is open to the public, and will stay open until the end of April. There are two ways that you can get involved. You download the app Handbid, and search for “Bid for Health in Mesa County,” or by visiting this website and getting involved.

