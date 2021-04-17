Advertisement

Mesa County’s Free to Choose Resolution will cause changes to 5-star program

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With Mesa County’s Free to choose resolution going into effect today, a few changes are being made to the 5-star program. A revised version of the program will allow the opportunity for businesses to be more relaxed on mask restrictions.

When the program began last summer it was a strategy to support local businesses. In the 5-Star Program, businesses are recognized for their efforts to protect staff, customers, and the community by implementing specific Covid health and safety precautions. The 5-star program has helped keep restaurants open throughout the pandemic.

The program launched with about 100 businesses, including restaurants, gyms and bars, and has since grown to around 600. Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health states, “This version of the 5-star we are saying that these businesses are mask friendly. So they are encouraging mask use and encouraging guests to be considerate to the health of others because there are some people who can’t get vaccinated.”

The health department will continue to work behind the scenes to make sure to control the spread of Covid even though some restrictions are being lifted.

