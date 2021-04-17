Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns public about emerging bears

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning the public to take precautions as wild bears emerge from hibernation.

Coloradans can take simple steps to avoid unwanted and potentially dangerous interactions with wild bears. According to CPW Assisstant Area Wildlife Manager Ivan Archer, “Don’t let trash accumulate and sit outside. Only bring your trash out on trash pick-up day. Otherwise, keep it in a clean and secure container inside your garage.”

Archer recommends cleaning old foliage and any berries or other organic matter from your yard. He also explained that pet food and livestock feed can also attract bears, and that it is important to keep them stored properly in sealed containers inside.

If you ever encounter a bear, Archer stressed that methods to deter aggression include making yourself seem as large as possible, making noise, and throwing rocks and other projectiles can keep bears at bay.

