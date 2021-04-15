Advertisement

NWS, MCPH share advisories concerning fire-prone conditions

The agencies recommend taking caution when grilling and doing other activities that can cause fires
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) and Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) have issued advisories regarding the fire-prone conditions that are affecting western Colorado and eastern Utah. The NWS has issued a Red Flag Warning, while MCPH has released a No Burn Advisory. No open fires are allowed until 9 p.m. Wednesday per the MCPH order.

According to Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Community Outreach Specialist for the Grand Junction Fire Department, the high winds and low humidity can help spread wildfires. Not only can fires start because of discarded cigarettes Thompson-Ellis explained, but also through using a hot lawn mower over dry grass and welding outdoors. She urges caution as the area heads into fire season.

NWS meteorologist Michael Charnick explained that the severe drought affecting the area is also contributing towards hazardous conditions. The low moisture levels in regional soil among other factors can also help spread fire.

