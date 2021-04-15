Advertisement

Face masks providing some with outdoor allergy relief

On the other hand, some patients are experiencing more indoor allergy symptoms
Dr. David Scott practices medicine in Grand Junction, Colo.
Dr. David Scott practices medicine in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Face masks are providing some with outdoor allergy relief as springtime pollen takes air. According to Grand Junction allergist Dr. David Scott, people have worn masks outdoors long before the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate symptoms. However, he also said that some patients are experiencing worse indoor allergy symptoms due to spending more time inside and with their pets.

Dr. Scott explained that those with asthma can especially benefit from wearing masks outside to lessen the amount of pollen inhaled. He recommended over-the-counter treatments as the best place to start if experiencing allergy symptoms. However, if issues continue, Dr. Scott advises that patients consult with their primary care physician for more treatment options.

