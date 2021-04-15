College Signing Day
9 Student Athletes from D51 High Schools signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We would like to take a moment and congratulate all 9 of our local Student Athletes from D51 who signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play College Sports. They are listed below:
From Palisade
Donovan Kemp - Colorado Mesa University, Track & Field
Alexis Marushack - Aurora University, Women’s Basketball
Justice McKee - Western Colorado University, Women’s Soccer
Brandon Rubalcaba - Waldorf University, Men’s Golf
From Central
Liam Brannan - American International College, Rugby
Mya Murdock - Colorado Northern Community College, Softball
Leah Redding - Colorado Mesa University, Women’s Basketball
From Grand Junction
Malia Yang - Western Colorado University, Women’s Soccer
From Fruita Monument
Tanner Jolley - Utah State University, Football
