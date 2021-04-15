College Signing Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We would like to take a moment and congratulate all 9 of our local Student Athletes from D51 who signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play College Sports. They are listed below:

From Palisade

Donovan Kemp - Colorado Mesa University, Track & Field

Alexis Marushack - Aurora University, Women’s Basketball

Justice McKee - Western Colorado University, Women’s Soccer

Brandon Rubalcaba - Waldorf University, Men’s Golf

From Central

Liam Brannan - American International College, Rugby

Mya Murdock - Colorado Northern Community College, Softball

Leah Redding - Colorado Mesa University, Women’s Basketball

From Grand Junction

Malia Yang - Western Colorado University, Women’s Soccer

From Fruita Monument

Tanner Jolley - Utah State University, Football

