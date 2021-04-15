Authorities seeking public’s help to locate wanted Grand Junction man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Treyton Hawke, 33, of Grand Junction, who is being sought for a no-bond felony domestic violence warrant and second-degree burglary.

Hawke is described as a white male, who is 5′10″ and 140 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hawke also has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm. He drives a newer Lifted Blue Chevrolet 2500 HD with black rims and “RMT OFF ROAD” printed on the lower driver and passenger side doors.

(Grand Junction Police Department)

Police say to not approach Hawke if seen but to call dispatch at 970-242-6707, or if you know his location, contact Crime Stoppers at 241-7867. Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous.

