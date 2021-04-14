Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health shelves Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Every health department in Colorado has paused the administration of the vaccine
The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has shelved its Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration have recommended that health departments pause the administration of the vaccine after six women experience blood clots within days of receiving it. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has instructed all departments in the state to pause the vaccine’s use.

According to MCPH Communications Specialist Stefany Busch, “For us at Mesa County, we do have some Johnson & Johnson vaccine in stock, and we’re just storing it in our freezer right now.”

Busch explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was key to vaccinating under-served communities. Its single-dose administration made it easier to use for those with limited resources and mobility. She said MCPH is working on a new plan to reach those communities while the vaccine is not in use.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday
26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Northern Pike can grow up to 20 pounds and more than four feet
Mack Mesa Reservoir being drained to remove pike
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night
One person hospitalized in rollover accident

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health expands vaccination hours at Convention Center
Suspect arrested following shooting
Shooting injures one person at Grand Junction apartment
Man arrested after short motorcycle pursuit
Sarge
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sarge’