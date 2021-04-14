Hwy 6 & 50 closed both directions near diverging diamond due to crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has closed Hwy 6 & 50 near 22 Road at the diverging diamond due to a single-vehicle crash in front of the Travel Centers of America.

The GJPD asks motorists to find an alternative route if they can and to be cautious of first responders and emergency vehicles in the area.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.