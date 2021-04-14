Grand Valley Transit continues to require the use of face masks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KCJT) - Grand Valley Transit will continue to require the use of face masks after the Transportation Security Administration released a new directive on Wednesday.

This directive applies to local transit, including Grand Valley Transit (GVT), regional and national transit, including Bustang and Greyhound, and air travel. This directive expires May 11, 2021, and is subject to extension. The directive says it must be followed until the expiration date regardless of state or local requirements or recommendations. All Grand Valley Transit riders must continue to wear masks when awaiting, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking the bus and within any transit facility building.

