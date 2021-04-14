Advertisement

District 51 offering Summer Extension program Jun. 2-29

The program seeks to allow students who need the extra time to learn more flexibility
Mesa County Valley School District 51 will offer expanded summer school this year.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 is offering a Summer Extension from Jun. 2-29. The initiative seeks to allow more flexibility for students who need more time to learn after an unpredictable past year.

The district offered in-person education since the beginning of this school year. However, some students continued to learn online. According to Cathy Ebel, District 51′s Social and Emotional Learning Director, “This year, when we started, we gave families, who either had a medical concern or were concerned about the virus, the ability to stay online. And that’s tough on some kids.”

The extra time is designed to allow for those who have fallen behind to catch up in math and reading in the elementary and middle school levels and for credit recovery for high school students.

This year, each school will offer summer school. In previous years, summer programs have been concentrated at several hub schools.

To sign up, you can contact your school’s principal or the Summer Extension team.

