Vaccine supply currently higher than demand in Mesa County

The Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site
The Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Mesa County Public Health, the county now has more COVID-19 vaccines than they can administer each day.

Several months ago, it took weeks if not more than a month for vaccine appointments to become available. Now, appointments can be scheduled within 24 hours.

“This week, we’re filling about 1400 spots a day for vaccine appointments,” says Stefany Busch, Communication Coordinator for Mesa County Public Health. “But we have the capacity to administer about 1800 shots a day.”

The health department notes that a high percentage of young people are choosing to get the vaccine in Mesa County. MCPH says people ages 16 to 50 are getting vaccinated at a substantially higher rate than the rest of Colorado, and even the rest of the country.

The 70+ population, however, is trailing Colorado’s state average. Roughly 60% of Mesa County residents ages 70 and older have received the vaccine, compared to nearly 80% statewide. The health department says they are working to vaccinate underserved communities whose lack of access might be contributing to that issue.

Almost 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated in Colorado. That number is just under 22,000 in Mesa County.

