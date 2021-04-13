Advertisement

Shooting injures one person at Grand Junction aparment

Suspect arrested following shooting
Suspect arrested following shooting(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement officers have arrested one person in an apparent shooting Monday night. Police were called out to the Prospector Point apartments at 547 highway 50 just before 9:00 p.m. after reports someone was shot after some sort of an altercation.

The suspect fled in a red Kia Soul but was found about an hour later in downtown Grand Junction. The suspect was being checked out for a head injury. No word on who was shot or the extent of injuries. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night
One person hospitalized in rollover accident
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Screenshot from video
City worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle
800+ acre fire burning near Meeker

Latest News

The Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site
Vaccine supply currently higher than demand in Mesa County
Northern Pike can grow up to 20 pounds and more than four feet
Mack Mesa Reservoir being drained to remove pike
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners convened inside the Old Mesa County Courthouse.
Mesa County Commissioners pass resolution against Initiative 16