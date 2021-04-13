Shooting injures one person at Grand Junction aparment
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement officers have arrested one person in an apparent shooting Monday night. Police were called out to the Prospector Point apartments at 547 highway 50 just before 9:00 p.m. after reports someone was shot after some sort of an altercation.
The suspect fled in a red Kia Soul but was found about an hour later in downtown Grand Junction. The suspect was being checked out for a head injury. No word on who was shot or the extent of injuries. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.
