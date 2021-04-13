Mesa County Commissioners pass resolution against Initiative 16

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution against Initiative 16 on Monday. The ballot measure, also known as the PAUSE Act, or Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation Act, would make it illegal to slaughter an animal before 25 percent of its lifespan has passed among other provisions.

Commissioner Cody Davis explained the reasoning behind his objection to the legislation. According to him, “This is not just an attack on rural Colorado. It’s not just an attack on farmers, and those raising cattle, or lamb, or chickens. It’s an attack on everyone in Colorado who appreciates affordable food.”

Commissioner Davis said that the law would raise beef prices, posing challenges to Colorado families and consumers. He also expressed his view that, should voters approve the measure, Colorado would lose much of its livestock business to nearby states including Utah, Nebraska, and Kansas. Janie van Winkle, co-owner of the Van Winkle Ranch in Mesa County, attended the meeting today to voice her opposition to the measure.

The organization Colorado PAUSE is advocating for the ballot measure. According to the group, the change in animal treatment is necessary to prevent the abuse of farmed animals.

