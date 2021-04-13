Advertisement

Man arrested after short motorcycle pursuit

(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday night on 28 1/2 Road and North Avenue, Mesa County Sheriff Deputies attempted to pull over a driver on a motorcycle, and the suspect fled from the deputies.

The driver then crashed and continued on foot. The suspect was caught about a block away and was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Jonathan Gallegos, 52, of Grand Junction.

Gallegos is facing the following charges:

  • Vehicular Eluding F5
  • Resisting Arrest M2
  • Obstructing a Peace Officer M2
  • Driving under Revocation
  • Drove Vehicle without Proper Class of Driver’s License
  • Display Fictitious Tab title sticker plate
  • Reckless Driving
  • Expired License Plates
  • Second Degree Criminal Trespass M3
  • Failed to Stop for a Red Light

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night
One person hospitalized in rollover accident
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday
Screenshot from video
City worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle

Latest News

Sarge
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sarge’
Suspect arrested following shooting
Shooting injures one person at Grand Junction aparment
The Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site
Vaccine supply currently higher than demand in Mesa County
Northern Pike can grow up to 20 pounds and more than four feet
Mack Mesa Reservoir being drained to remove pike