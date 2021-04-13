Man arrested after short motorcycle pursuit
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday night on 28 1/2 Road and North Avenue, Mesa County Sheriff Deputies attempted to pull over a driver on a motorcycle, and the suspect fled from the deputies.
The driver then crashed and continued on foot. The suspect was caught about a block away and was taken into custody.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Jonathan Gallegos, 52, of Grand Junction.
Gallegos is facing the following charges:
- Vehicular Eluding F5
- Resisting Arrest M2
- Obstructing a Peace Officer M2
- Driving under Revocation
- Drove Vehicle without Proper Class of Driver’s License
- Display Fictitious Tab title sticker plate
- Reckless Driving
- Expired License Plates
- Second Degree Criminal Trespass M3
- Failed to Stop for a Red Light
