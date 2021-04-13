Grand Junction offers new tourism for Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Grand Junction offers visitors unexpected adventure on the Western Slope of Colorado. New tours, trails, dining, and lodging are being announced for summer 2021

This summer, in addition to a range of adventures including new biking trails, parks, excursions, and water-based activities, the area also boasts many new food and beverage offerings and a recently opened hotel. The area’s popular events and festivals focused around The Grand Valley’s bountiful harvest, live music and outdoor activities are also back for the summer season.

Elizabeth Fogarty, Director of Visit Grand Junction is particularly excited about the opening of the Palisade Plunge. The much-anticipated Palisade Plunge is set to be one of the longest single track downhill mountain bike trails in the U.S. The 32-mile trail starts at the top of Colorado’s Grand Mesa and descends 6,000 feet in elevation to the town of Palisade near Grand Junction.

After a year of social distancing and limited opportunities to see loved ones, things are opening up again, and Grand Junction is an idyllic location for travelers of all kinds to get back to the activities they enjoy most and reconnect with friends and family.

