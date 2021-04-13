Advertisement

“Free to Choose” mask resolution taking effect in Mesa County on Friday

Businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:17 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners voted to implement the “Free to Choose” mask resolution beginning on Friday, Apr. 16. Under the new guidelines, businesses and individuals will be able to decide whether to wear a mask or not in public indoor spaces. Businesses will also have the option of limiting indoor capacities or not. However, businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks.

Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland does not expect the directive to clash with state COVID-19 policies.

The board’s decision comes as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced last Friday that the state will end its COVID-dial framework. Also beginning on Apr. 16, decisions regarding COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions will fall on local governments.

Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health Jeff Kuhr, Ph.D. explained that those still concerned should continue mask-wearing and social distancing if they think such measures are necessary for their health and safety. He said that he will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines published by the CDC, including mask-wearing.

He supports the directive and encourages Mesa County residents to do what they think is best regarding their health and safety. Kuhr encouraged those not yet vaccinated to sign up and get their shots.

