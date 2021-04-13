Athlete of the Week: Lauren Wedman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Athlete of the Week is none other than #17 for the CMU Softball Team, Lauren Wedman.

Wedman is a Redshirt Sophmore and she’s having quite the year so far. Lauren’s already been the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Week, twice. While also leading the Mavericks in hits and on slugging percentage.

“Hitting wise she has a great swing. It’s a swing for a great average... but (she) really just takes it and gets a line drive over the fence.” said Interim Head Coach, Mercedes Lovato.

She already has 8 home runs just over two months into the season, which is the second most on the team.

“I mean this is by far the most fun I’ve had playing here. They’re all just so fun, we bark in the dugout. We make stupid cheers. It’s a ton of fun and I mean even after the 13 inning game on Saturday, we still managed to stay up and run rule the next two games.” said Lauren Wedman.

There is something special about players like Wedman, having such individual success, but still continuing to give credit to their team.

“...as long as the teams winning that’s kind of what matters.” said Wedman.

-----

The softball team will play at home Saturday April 17th for their “Swing For Life” Wear Pink Day.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.